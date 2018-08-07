One Peterborough United defender won’t sign a new contract and another has left the club

Key Peterborough United centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has declined to discuss a new contract, but he remains committed to helping the club to promotion this season.

Tafazolli has entered the last season of a three-year Posh deal and normally that would mean a place on the transfer list, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony is relaxed about the 26 year-old’s decision and will try and persuade him to extend his stay at the club later in the campaign.

Lewis Freestone in action for Posh.

MacAnthony also revealed Posh have turned down bids for the player.

MacAnthony used his Twitter account to say: “(Ryan) wants to see our season which we have no problem with at all. I’ll have another crack at him during (the) season.

“We have turned bids down for him. He’s cool about it and wants to sign off with a promotion.”

Teenage left-back Lewis Freestone has left the ABAX Stadium. He’s joined National North League side Nuneaton on a month’s loan. Freestone is currently third-choice left-back behind Colin Daniel and Tyler Denton.