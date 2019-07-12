New Peterborough United captain is ‘honoured’ and team news for friendly game at Kettering Town

New Peterborough United signing Mark Beevers insists it’s an honour to be named club captain.

Beevers (29), a summer recruit from Bolton Wanderers, takes the armband from Alex Woodyard who becomes club vice-captain.

It’s the first time the 29 year-old has been named an official captain in a career that has included spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall as well as Bolton.

Beevers is expected to lead the side out in tomorrow’s friendly at National North League side Kettering Town (July 13, 3pm), a game that will involve four 30-minute periods. The new skipper will probably be partnered at centre-back by another summer signing, Frankie Kent from Colchester.

Beevers said; “It’s an honour to be club captain and it’s a new challenge for me. I’ve been chucked the arband on occasions, but to have the armband officially is different.

“I’m only 20, but I feel like a fossil around this group.

“But it’s a great young group and there is a great togetherness about us already.

“Alex will be a big help for me as he’s a natural leader on the pitch anyway.

“We’ve had a cracking start to pre-season on and off the pitch. There is tougher friendly opposition to come, but winning is a great habit to take into the new season.

“A winning mentality is vital as is a clean sheet mentality and we have done both so far.

“Frankie is another good leader even though he’s still young. He’s a good talker.”

Marcus Maddison will again be absent. He is expected to return to training on Monday (July 15) after recovering from a ‘minor physical procedure’.

Matt Godden and Joe Ward could be back in the squad after missing Wednesday’s 6-0 win at Stamford.

“The players will get an hour each tomorrow,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “Then we will build up to 75 minutes each and then up to 90 minutes.”

Kettering play at Latimer Park in Burton Latimer. They are managed by one-time Posh assistant boss Nicky Eaden. The postcode for the ground is NN15 5PS.