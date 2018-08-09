Midfielder leaves Peterborough United before he’d made a single competitive appearance

Summer signing Adam King has left Peterborough United before he’d made a single competitive appearance.

The 22 year-old midfielder joined Posh on loan until January from Championship side Swansea, but picked up a nasty knee injury in the second friendly of the summer at Bedford Town.

Swansea have now recalled King so he can continue his recovery at his parent club. Posh may look at re-signing him later in the season.

Posh are well covered in central midfield as Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Louis Reed and Mark O’Hara all joined the club in the close season.