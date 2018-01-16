MATCH REPORT: Junior at the double, but Peterborough United are beaten

Have your say

Junior Morias scored twice and Idris Kanu netted with an outstanding individual effort, but Peterborough United were still beaten in an ‘under 23’ league game in Southend today (January 16).

Southend won 4-3 after a richly entertaining contest which included a couple of fine Posh comebacks.

Junior Morias scores a penalty at Southenc. Photo: Nicky Hayes.

Theo Robinson headed Southend in front from a Harry Phillips corner and the same source supplied a second home goal when Harry Kyprianou nodded home.

Morias reduced the deficit from the penalty spot and Kanu equalised after a mazy dribble before the break.

Southend regained the lead through Amadou Ba early in the second-half, but Morias equalised with a clever backheeled shot.

A corner finally settled the outcome as Kyprianou converted another Phillips cross.