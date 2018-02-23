MATCH REPORT: City’s leading non-league club stun Peterborough United in county cup semi-final

Have your say

Peterborough Sports claimed a major scalp in the semi-final of the Northants Under 18 Cup by deservedly beating a strong Peterborough United youth team last night (February 22).

Posh fielded two professionals in Maltese youth international Andrew Borg and defender Sam Carwright, but were outplayed by a team from the Peterborough District Youth League.

Sports were 2-0 up early on through Jack Eldrige and Kian Meadows and were largely untroubled until the last kick of the game when Posh pulled a goal back.

Jamie Scott and Henry Nkobi were outstanding for Sports.

“We were very good value for the win,” a Sports spokesman said, while the non-league club’s first-team manager Jimmy Dean added: “What a fantastic performance from our under 18s in beating a very strong Posh team.

“Full credit to the manager, his staff & all his players who made it a special night for the club and one I’ll admit I thouroughly enjoyed.”

Sports knocked out another full-time professional outfit Northampton Town in the quarter-final. They will take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the final later this season.

Posh: Allen, Hart, Strachan, Maddison, Fosu, Cartwright, Rolt, Barker, Davison, Borg, Shackleton.