MATCH REACTION: A good point completes a great week for Peterborough United

Manager Grant McCann insists a 0-0 draw at League One leaders Wigan Athletic capped a great week for Peterborough United.

Before today’s (January 13) hard-earned point at the DW Stadium Posh made progress in the FA Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

McCann praised a terrific defensive effort for a point which kept Posh in ninth place, three points outside the play-off places.

McCann handed a second half debutant to new signing Joe Ward. He hopes to make a couple more new signings in the next week.

He also lamented a ‘very tight’ offside decision in the final minute which saw a close-range effort by top scorer Jack Marriott disallowed.

“I hope the decision was right,” McCann stated, “Ive seen it back and I’ve seen them given and what a reward that would have been for a great defensive effort.

“The blocks and tackles made by Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli and the back four were outstanding. Our goalkeeper has not had a great deal to do. If anything we had the better chances.

“I didn’t expect this game to finish 0-0 and nor did their manager. It was two sides who play in similar ways. They had their full-backs pushed up high and they play between lines, but we restricted them to few chances.

“We tried to get forward as well. I was determined not to sit back like many other teams have done here and I made two very positive substitutions in the second half.

“Joe Ward and Junior Morias both helped us get up the pitch. Joe was excellent. He will play well at this level. He’s calm and composed. He’s very clever and he will keep possession well.

“It was disappointing not to score with the attacking power we have. We just lacked a bit of sharpness and belief around their penalty area, but it’s a good result against a very good side and it’s completed a great week for the club.

“For the third game in a row we stayed strong for 90 minutes and managed the game very well.

“We have a week off now before the next game and hopefully we will get some rest into the players and we will get a couple of new players in to give them an extra boost.”

Posh are next in League One action at home to Oldham next Saturday (January 20).

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes will be out of action for three weeks with a hamstring injury.