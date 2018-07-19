Manchester City confident new Peterborough United signing will be a future hit for them

Premier League champions Manchester City are so confident Isaac Buckley-Ricketts will be a hit at Posh they insisted on a ‘buy back’ clause in his ABAX Stadium contract.

The 20 year-old has signed a three-year deal with Posh and made his debut in yesterday’s (July 18) friendly defeat at the hands of CS Maritimo in Portugal.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts in action for Posh at CS Maritimo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

City’s insistence on having first refusal should Posh ever sell Buckley-Ricketts initially held up the deal. The buy-back clause is understood to be worth several million to Posh who have a great record of developing and selling on attacking talent for a huge profit.

And Posh are confident Buckley-Ricketts will shine in League One despite a difficult spell on loan at Oxford last season. The player was substituted 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute in one match for the ‘Us’ last season.

But Posh boss Steve Evans said: “Isaac wants to be with us. He is an outstanding young man as well as an exciting player.

“I’ve done my homework and I am confident we have signed a player who will concentrate on his football and thrill our fans.”

Buckley-Ricketts hopes he can return to play for Manchester City one day.

“Leaving City is a bit like leaving home for the first time for me,” Buckley-Ricketts said. “It’s scary at first, but it’s something you have to do to develop. I’ve got my head round it now. It’s something that had to happen.

“It has been an honour to be around City at such an exciting time. It’s been a wonderful experience. All the youth team players were of a very high standard at City, but it’s tough to break into the first team.

“Football is funny though. Maybe one day I will go back there, but it’s about getting regular first-team football for me now.

“I had a taste of League One last season, but going on loan is difficult as you are straight into the football and there’s no time to settle down.

“It’s different at Peterborough. For a start they wanted me badly, more than any other club, and that matters to me. I’ve seen a few of their games and they play attractive football which suits me. It’s what I’m familiar with. I like the ball at my feet so I can use my strengths.

“I was born quick and that has helped my football no end. I’m just very eager to get started and to show what I can do.”