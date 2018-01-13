LIVE MATCH UPDATES: WIGAN 0, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0: Posh make their point at League One leaders

Peterborough United matched League One leaders Wigan Athletic to pick up an excellent point from a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium today (January 13).

The match was a disappointing spectacle, but Posh delivered a disciplined defensive performance as chances remained at a premium for both teams throughout 90 minutes.

All the pre-match build-up suggested a cracker of a contest was in store, but the first-half fell terribly flat. Wigan dominated the ball, but lacked precision and pace in and around the penalty area, while Posh couldn’t co-ordinate attacking runs with those attempting to pass the ball.

As a result there was hardly a chance once a fourth minute opportunity for Sam Morsy had been well blocked by Posh right-back Liam Shephard. Posh had been opened up down their left, but most of the danger for the rest of the half came from the opposite flank.

Michael Jacobs and Reece James formed a partnership that ocassionally troubled Shephard, but Posh defended the box well with Anthony Grant often popping up to clear crosses. Posh ‘keeper Jonathan Bond was called into action just once to beat away a Jacobs shot from 20 yards.

Posh struggled going forward against a defence that hadn’t conceded a goal in their previous six League One matches. They occasionally made incursions down the left, but only when Marcus Maddison lined up a difficult volley was there hope of a goal. Sadly Maddison miscued so badly the ball didn’t even reach the goal-line.

The game opened up somewhat after the break, but again clearcut chances were rare, the best fell to home substitute Ryan Colclough who missed the ball completely when presented with a free shot 16 yards from goal.

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott became more involved as the game wore on and he drew a fine low save from home ‘keeper Christian Walton from 20 yards.

Bond saved well from Gavin Massey at his near post before Posh thought they had won it in the final minute after Walton had parried debutant substitute Joe Ward’s shot into Marriott’s path. The offside flag was raised before Marriott converted the rebound.

Wigan started, and finished the day, 17 points clear of ninth-placed Posh, but Grant MCCann’s men were probably happier with this point.

Centre-backs Steven Taylor and Ryan Tafazolli were outstanding at the heart of the Posh defence, while Grant was superb just in front of them.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty (sub Joe Ward, 68 mins), Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd (sub Junior Morias, 68 mins), Jack Marriott.

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Jermaine Anderson, Idris Kanu, Alex Penny.

Wigan: Christian Walton, Nathan Byrne, Dan Burn, Chey Dunkley, Reece James, Sam Morsy, Michael Jacobs (sub Callum Elder, 86 mins), Max Power, Gavin Massey (sub Ryan Colclough, 63 mins), Nick Powell, Will Grigg (sub James Vaughan, 63 mins).

Unused substitutes: Jamie Jones, David Perkins,Alex Bruce, Gary Roberts.

Cautions: Posh - Forrester (persistent infrigements), Lloyd (foul).

Referee: Eddie Ilderton 8

Attendance: 8,602 (399 Posh).