Leeds United loanee makes a big Posh statement

Tyler Denton hopes his excellent Football League debut for Peterborough keeps him in the side for the League One trip to Wycombe on Saturday (November 3).

Leeds loanee Denton delivered a fine display at left-back in the 2-1 win at Burton last Saturday. He replaced Colin Daniel who was was serving a one-game suspension.

Siriki Dembele and Tyler Denton linked up well for Posh at Burton.

“The manager asked me to make a statement in order to keep the shirt and hopefully I did that,” Denton said. “I’ve had to be very patient after what I thought was a good pre-season for me. It’s difficult playing once every couple of weeks, but Colin and the rest of the team started so well no-one could really argue with the team selection.

“But Louis Reed proved that opportunties will always open up and it happened for me. It’s now up to me to keep my place.

“I get on great with Colin. We help each other. He is a very experienced player so he gives good advice.

“We’re both fighting for the shirt and for Posh. Whoever plays at Wycombe will give the club 100 per cent.

“I knew early in the week I would be playing at Burton. It’s a tough place to go. Top-six teams have been beaten there this season. We knew we would have to have our A game.

“We were comfortable until they scored and they picked their game up for the last half an hour, but we defended well. As a full-back it’s important to get in front of your man at the far post and I was pleased with how that went.

“It’s not easy to see the ball coming though as our centre-backs are so big!

“Siriki Dembele was a big help as well. He doesn’t enjoy defending, but he put a big shift in.”

Denton (23) hadn’t made a Football League experience since Boxing Day last season at the end of a loan spell with League Two side Port Vale.

“It was great to back,” Denton added. “It was a good end to a good week.”