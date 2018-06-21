LEAGUE ONE FIXTURES: Peterborough United kick off at home to Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United will begin their 2018-2019 League One campaign with a home game against Bristol Rovers on Saturday August 4 (3pm).

Posh make their first away trip of the season the following Saturday with a journey to Rochdale.

League One newcomers Luton Town will visit the ABAX Stadium a week later on Saturday August 18, which is then followed by back-to-back away fixtures at Charlton Athletic (Tuesday 21st August) and Plymouth Argyle (Saturday 25th August).

Steve Evans will take his Posh side to recently relegated Sunderland on Tuesday 2nd October, with The Black Cats visiting the ABAX Stadium on Easter Monday (22nd April).

Peterborough United’s final home match of 2018 will be against Walsall at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday 22nd December, with Posh facing an away fixture at Barnsley on Boxing Day, followed up with a trip to League One new boys Accrington Stanley on Saturday 29th December.

POSH FIXTURES

August

4 Bristol Rovers H

11 Rochdale A

18 Luton Town H

21 Charlton Athletic A

25 Plymouth Argyle A

SEPTEMBER

1 Doncaster Rovers H

8 Southend United A

15 Portsmouth H

22 Gillingham A

29 Blackpool H

OCTOBER

2 Sunderland A

6 Barnsley H

13 Scunthorpe United A

20 Accrington Stanley H

23 Fleetwood Town H

27 Burton Albion A

NOVEMBER

3 Wycombe Wanderers A

17 Bradford City H

24 Coventry City A

27 AFC Wimbledon H

DECEMBER

8 Oxford United H

15 Shrewsbury Town A

22 Walsall H

26 Barnsley A

29 Accrington Stanley A

JANUARY

1Scunthorpe United H

5 Bristol Rovers A

12 Rochdale H

19 Luton Town A

26 Charlton Athletic H

FEBRUARY

2 Plymouth Argyle H

9 Doncaster Rovers A

16 Oxford United A

23 Shrewsbury Town H

MARCH

2 Wycombe Wanderers H

9 Bradford City A

12 AFC Wimbledon

16 Coventry City H

23 Southend United H

30 Portsmouth A

APRIL

6 Gillingham H

13 Blackpool A

19 Fleetwood Town A

22 Sunderland H

27 Walsall A

MAY

4 Burton Albion H