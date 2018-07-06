LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United will keep wantaway midfielder even if he ‘won’t even look’ at a new contract offer, Junior talks to National League club

Peterborough United have warned star midfield Gwion Edwards to forget about a move to the Championship for the next 10 months.

The 25 year-old’s agent has told Posh director of football Barry Fry his player will ‘not even look at’ a new contract offer from his current club.

Junior Morias has held transfer talks with Ebbsfleet United.

Edwards has entered the last year of his existing Posh deal. He could leave the ABAX Stadium for nothing at the end of next season, but Posh are prepared to take that risk as they believe the Welshman will be a key man in a League One promotion push.

Posh still intend to discuss a new deal with Edwards when the first-team squad travel to Portugal for their pre-season training camp on July 15. The club usually place players entering the final year of a contract on the transfer list if they don’t agree a new deal.

Fry has dismissed reports this morning (July 6) claiming Scottish Premier League side Rangers are preparing to make Edwards a pre-contract offer - players are allowed to talk to other clubs six months before the end of a contract without a fee first being agreed.

“It’s all a game with Gwion’s agent at the moment,” Fry said. “The agent has told us there is no way Gwion will sign another contract with us. He says he won’t even look at one as Gwion wants to play in the Championship.

“The view of my chairman, manager and myself is that a fully-fit Gwion would help us win promotion so we are prepared to keep him here for the whole of next season and risk losing him for nothing next summer.

“I have not heard of any interest in Rangers and I have had no bids at all from Championship clubs, but I now expect to get some as clubs try and take advantage of his contract situation.

“I’ve told his agent that we still rate him at £1.5 million anyway and if he’d played more games we’d rate him at £5 million, but we are of the opinion we might as well keep him with us.”

Edwards, who has started just 48 of 92 League One matches in the last two seasons, is expected to play in tomorrow’s (July 7) friendly at Bedford, a match that now kicks off at 12.30pm to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.

Striker Junior Morias is not expected to play because of injury. He has held transfer talks with Ebbsfleet after the National League side agreed a fee with Posh for the 23 year-old.

“It’s a big decision for Junior,” Fry added. “He took a while to get himself into the Football League and he might not want to drop out again so quickly, but, although other clubs have enquired about him, only Ebbsfleet have matches our valuation.”