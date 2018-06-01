LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United lose interest in Colchester striker

Peterborough United’s interest in powerful Colchester United striker Mikael Mandron is over.

Sky Sports accurately reported last night (May 31) Posh had agreed a fee with the League Two club for the 23 year-old Frenchman, but a couple of hours later revealed the player had rejected the move.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said his club pulled the plug on the deal after hearing of Mandron’s wage demands.

MacAnthony used social media to say: “We have agreed terms with clubs for at least five different strikers, then we assess contract costs/demands, then make decision on who to sign. This one was deemed not worth pursuing cost-wise quickly and agent was told. Hence an hour later him leaking to Sky Sports that nonsense.”

Posh are seeking a target man striker and Mandron appeared to fit the bill, but his goals record in League Two is poor. He scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for Colchester last season - he also picked up 10 yellow cards and one red card.

Posh also failed to agree terms with Stevenage striker Matty Godden recently as they search for Jack Marriott’s replacement. Marriott is expected to leave the ABAX Stadium in a multi-million pound deal after a 33-goal season for Posh.