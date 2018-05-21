LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United confirm interest in Stevenage striker, Championship club after Maddison, Premier League club chase teenager

Peterborough United have today (May 21) confirmed their interest in Stevenage striker Matty Godden.

Posh were linked with the 26 year-old last week and the club’s director of football Barry Fry admitted those stories were true. No bid has yet been made, but the player, first recommended to Posh by former star striker Aaron Mclean, is on manager Steve Evans’ wish list.

Andrea Borg is wanted by a Premier League club.

Two other targets have now rejected Posh after visiting Peterborough with their families over the weekend.

Fry also revealed Championship club Reading have shown an interest in transfer-listed winger Marcus Maddison and that a Premier League club want to resurrect teenager Andrea Borg’s career. Borg (18), a Malta youth international midfielder, has started one match for Posh, the season before last.

Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen remain keen on Posh centre-back Jack Baldwin and midfielder Chris Forrester, but the fees wanted by Posh are proving to be a stumbling block.

Fry has also not received an acceptable bid for last season’s player-of-the-year and top scorer Jack Marriott.

Marcus Maddison is a target for Reading.

“The manager likes Matt Godden,” Fry admitted. “He was initially recommended to us by Aaron Mclean who played with him at Ebbsfleet and we’ve kept tabs on him since. He’s a good finisher with a scoring record of roughly one goal every two games.

“We have enquired about him previously and were quoted a fee of £1 million. They won’t get that now for a player entering the last year of his contract, but negotiations with Stevenage are never easy.

“We had a couple of players down from the North over the weekend, but they don’t want to unsettle their families which is fair enough. The manager has many other targets which we will now get after.

“Reading have shown an interest in Marcus Maddison, but they haven’t made a bid yet. Marcus has some incredible stats, but we might not get the millions we originally expected for him. Jack Marriott’s a different case, but I haven’t had an offer for him yet that I felt worthy of putting before the board.

“We want money for Baldwin and Forrester so the Aberdeen interest hasn’t gone anywhere yet. We sold Baldwin for £2.5 million to Bournemouth once, but then he picked up an injury. After watching Forrester play against West Brom and Chelsea in FA Cup ties we did think we had another multi-million player on our hands. That’s not the case, but we are still after a fee I would describe as ‘reasonable’.

“A Premier League team want to take Andrea Borg, but they are quibbling over compensation at the moment.”

Fry also confirmed no bids have yet been received for experienced centre-back Steven Taylor.

Posh paid £500,000 to Hartlepool for Baldwin in January, 2014.

Posh goalkeeper Conor O’Malley played 30 minutes for Ireland in a testimonial match for Celtic’s Scott Brown at Parkhead yesterday (May 20).

O’Malley is now waiting to see if he is selected for forthcoming friendly internationals against France and the United States.