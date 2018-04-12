LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United boss Evans resigned to losing his star men

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is resigned to losing star men Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott in the summer.

This week, reports have surfaced that Championship clubs Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wedmesday and Leeds United want to sign super striker Marriott while Forest and Celtic are interested in taking midfield maestro Maddison.

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh.

And Posh boss Steve Evans is resigned to losing the pair of them.

“When you’ve got quality players - and we have three or four of them - it’s inevitable that clubs will start to say they’re interested in them.

“And I’d never be surprised if Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison are sold.

“I expected them to go in January when sizeable bids were made.

“Of course I want to keep them, absolutely. But it’s all down to the chairman and his board.”

The fees mentioned in the reports, which appeared in the Sunday People and the Daily Mail, are £5 million for Marriott and £2 million for Maddison.

Evans believes they’re worth a lot more. Last week just before the Plymouth game he put a £10 million price tag on Marriott’s head.

“Again that’s one for the board,” added Evans.

Marriott, who is just 23 years-old, has enjoyed a brilliant first season with Posh, his 32 goals coming in 53 games since joining from Luton for £450,000 last summer.

He has been shortlisted for the League One Player of the Year award on the back of his goalscoring exploits.

Forest are looking to sign attacking players this summer having struggled for goals under Aitor Karanka.

And Maddison was also touted as a £2m target for Karanka as well.

He has two years left on his current deal at the ABAX Stadium but the report in the Sunday People claimed he does have a release clause of £2 million.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on social media that there was a release clause.

He said on Twitter: “Correct but the clause is more than quoted. Plus it becomes irrelevant with promotion.”

Maddison, who is 24 years-old, joined Posh in 2014 from non-league side Gateshead and has been a key player ever since.

Reports in Scotland say that a £2 million price tag for Maddison would suit Celtic down to the ground.

Brendan Rogers is a fan of the Posh star and with the quality of Celtic players around him, Maddison could be lethal in the final third. He could develop into a star of the future under Rodgers’ tutelage.