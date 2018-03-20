LATEST NEWS: New Peterborough United co-owners to meet fans

The new co-owners of Peterborough United are to host an introductory meeting with season ticket holders next week.

Canadians Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson have invited current season ticket holders and those who have purchased season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign to the Caroline Hand Executive Suite on Wednesday, March 28 (7pm).

The pair, alongside chairman Darragh MacAnthony, will take questions from the floor.

Any season ticket holder that attends will be treated to light refreshments. This event is a first come, first served event, but the board of directors are looking forward to spending time with members of the fan base.

Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart Thompson and Jason Neale said: “It is a really good opportunity for our season ticket holders to meet us in such an informal way. I am sure many will have questions, but fundamentally it is just a chance for us to get together and discuss our vision for the future of this football club.”

Season ticket holders that wish to attend can do so by visiting www.theposhtickets.com and making a minimum donation of £1 per ticket to the Free Kicks Foundation.

Posh have sold 2,600 season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign compared to 1,800 at this time last year.

The second discount period ended on March 18. The third discount period ends on March 31.