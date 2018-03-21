LATEST NEWS: Grant passes test in Villa draw, fans’ forum with management team

Experienced midfielder Anthony Grant passed a 75-minute fitness test yesterday (March 20).

Grant played most of the reserve team draw at Aston Villa to force his way into contention for a first-team recall to Saturday’s (March 24) home League One match with play-off rivals Bristol Rovers.

Ryan Tafazolli (right) is expected to start for Posh against Bristol Rovers.

Grant has yet to be involved in a matchday squad picked by new boss Steve Evans because of a groin problem, but Posh are without teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes this weekend because he’s on duty with Portugal’s under 20 side.

Another midfielder Chris Forrester is expected to be fit despite collecting a nasty gash on his leg in last Saturday’s (March 17) defeat at Oxford, a first loss under Evans.

“Anthony was getting around the pitch really well,” Evans confirmed. “I arranged the game mainly for Anthony’s benefit and he came through 75 minutes unscathed. His was one of a number of good performances. Ryan Tafazolli was good as were Junior Morias and Danny Lloyd.

“They are all in contention for the weekend, but the players won’t even know until late whether or not they are playing. It’s a shame to be without Leo, but it’s a position where we do have a lot of cover.

“It was a good, competitive game at Villa between two strong sides.”

Junior Morias fired Posh in front direct from a free kick before Villa equalised after a speedy counter attack.

Centre-back Tafazolli is expected to return to the starting line-up as club captain Jack Baldwin starts a two-game suspension after picking up his second red card of the campaign at Oxford.

Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor will host a ‘Q & A’ at the Caroline Hand Executive Suite at the ABAX Stadium tonight (7.30pm). It’s a fund raising event for former Posh star Trevor Quow who has a seriously ill daughter. Admission is £3.