LATEST NEWS: Good and bad injury news for Peterborough United

Peterborough United centre-half Ryan Tafazolli’s season could be over.

The 26-year-old has been struggling with a hamstring problem and will only play again in this campaign if Posh reach the play-offs.

Marcus Maddison could return to the Posh side at Blackburn.

There was better injury news regarding creative midfielder Marcus Maddison. He could return for Thursday’s (April 19) televised League One match at automatic promotion hunters Blackburn Rovers.

“If we get to the play-offs, Ryan might be ready,” Posh boss Steve Evans said. “There’s a chance he could play in the final League One game at Portsmouth, but that won’t happen if there’s nothing on the game.

“Marcus is making good progress and he has a chance of playing at Blackburn.”

Posh will have an eye on two League One matches tonight (April 17) when Portsmouth visit Bradford and Shrewsbury host Charlton.

Wins for Pompey and Charlton would leave Posh four points outside the play-off places.

“A win for Shrewsbury would be perfect for us,” Evans added. “If Shrewsbury win they will get to within two points of Blackburn which would put more pressure on Blackburn before they play us.”