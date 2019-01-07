Late goals thwarts Peterborough United’s victory bid

Have your say

Peterborough United led twice before settling for a 2-2 Central League draw with MK Dons at Nene Park Academy today (January 7).

The visitors claimed a a point with an 88th-minute strike from Lawson D’Ath.

Posh midfielder George Cooper takes a shot at the MK Dons goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That was harsh on Posh who had been the better side for most of the match. George Cooper was dnied by a fine save before Callum Cooke delivered a fine finish to put Posh ahead at the break.

Big Osman Sow equalised for Dons early in the second-half, but Isaac Buckley-Ricketts fired home what looked like being the winning goal on the hour mark.

Central defender Sebastien Bassong played for Posh, but is expected to leave the club when his contract expires this month.

Posh fielded a trialist which wasn’t Lee Tomlin who is expected to sign for Posh on loan from Cardiff tomorrow (January 8).

Posh: Chapman, Denton, Bassong, Cartwright, Lyon, Cooke, Buckley-Ricketts, Stevens, Anderson, Cooper, Trialist.

Moore; Baudry (Kasumu 65), Jackson, Hancox; D’Ath, Cisse, Watson, Trialist; Harley (Asonganyi 46); Simpson, Sow (Pattison 71).