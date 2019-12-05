Lambert's pride as Ipswich Town edge past Peterborough United in Leasing.com Trophy

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert spoke of his pride after his young team knocked Peterborough United out of the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday night.

Posh may have made nine changes for the game at the Weston Homes Stadium, but the Tractor Boys made 11, and handed debuts to teenagers Adam Przybek, Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith.

Goalkeeper Przybek played a key role in the win as he made a string of good stops in the game, as well as two saves in the shootout as Ipswich won that 6-5 after the match had ended all square at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Lambert had said prior to the game that he would 'go strong', but that proved not to be the case as he relied on fringe first teamers and youth teamers, and he said: "It’s unbelievable what those kids have done. I’m really proud of them.

“It’s not often I’m lost for words but it’s extraordinary that they have come through that.

“They can only gain from that first-team experience and hopefully they can all go on to become big players for Ipswich Town.

"There is no guarantee of that of course, no one knows but they have a tiny foothold now.

“I’d only seen Hendo [Alex Henderson] play for 20 minutes but we have got injuries at the back and we couldn’t take a risk with anyone. He did great and will be better for the experience.

“Tommy did well when he came on and Adam was excellent, making two great saves in the penalties.

“I couldn’t ask for anymore from any of them.”