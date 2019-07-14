Kettering Town v. Peterborough United - IN PHOTOS

Strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa scored either side of a strike from Lindon Meikle for the National North League side. Here are a selection of photos from the match taken by Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.
Peterborough United enjoyed another pre-season victory yesterday (Saturday) with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Kettering Town.
