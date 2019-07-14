Kettering Town v. Peterborough United - IN PHOTOS

Peterborough United enjoyed another pre-season victory yesterday (Saturday) with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Kettering Town.

Strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa scored either side of a strike from Lindon Meikle for the National North League side. Here are a selection of photos from the match taken by Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.

George Cooper in action

Ivan Toney after scoring

Mo Eisa celebrates his winner

Kettering boss Nicky Eaden (left) with Darren Ferguson

