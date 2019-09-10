Kanu at the double in Peterborough United reserve team success, youths come from behind to win

Have your say

Peterborough United striker Idris Kanu continued his fine form with two goals in a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers in a reserve team game at the Nene Park Training Ground today (September 10).

Kanu struck twice in the second-half after a goalless first period. Rovers pulled a goal back late on.

Teenagers Harrison Burrows and Flynn Clarke both came close to scoring in the opening stages.

In-form Clarke scored twice for Posh youths as they came back from a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat Stevenage 4-2 in a Midland Alliance game on Saturday.

Ricky Jade-Jones and Luke Harris also scored.

Posh: Chapman, Thompson, Bennett, Cartwright, Mensah, Burrows, Barker, Woodyard, Clarke, Jones, Kanu. Subs: Rolt, A.Jones, Harris, Allen, Rudette-Gregory.