It’s a great chance for Peterborough United to hit the accelerator

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans insists it’s time his players put their foot down and accelerated back into the automatic promotion places in League One.

Four of the next five Posh matches are against teams currently in the bottom seven in League One starting with the visit of rock-bottom Bradford City to the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (November 17).

Third-placed Posh then tackle eighth-placed Coventry, managerless Wimbledon who are 23rd, Oxford (21st) and Shrewsbury (18th).

“We’ve done well in a couple of cup matches, but now it’s back to what’s really important,” Evans stated.

“I still believe we will be at our best in the second half of the season, but the closer we are to the top then, the better our chances will be.

“Teams at the bottom are never easy to play against, but we should be confident approaching all the upcoming games. It’s time to put our foot down again.

“Bradford will present a tough test though. Like us they made a lot of changes in the summer, but they haven’t done so well. They will still turn up tomorrow with a lot of good players on their coach.

“For us it’s about getting our mental approach right. We didn’t in our last League One match when we lost at Wycombe who were nearer the bottom than the top.”

Posh are likely to revert to the majority of the team that started the FA Cup win at Bromley last weekend. Key centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has had back issues this week, but is fit. Colin Daniel, who scored his first Posh goal in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Luton, is pushing on-loan Tyler Denton for the left-back slot.

Bradford manager David Hopkin is wary of the Posh threat tomorrow

He said: “We know it’s going to be tough because they score goals for fun. We need to make sure we are set up right and we’re organised.

“But the players seem to raise their game when we play bigger teams in the league.

“We need to make sure we go there with a proper mentality and stay in the game as long as we can.”

Hopkin, who was Bradford’s £2.5 million record signing when a dynamic midfield player, replaced promoted youth team coach Michael Collins after just six games of the League One season, but he has failed to improve City.

He’s taken charge of 14 competitive matches and won just one of them, losing 11.