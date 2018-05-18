INTERVIEW: New signing insists the Peterborough United management team was a key to his arrival

New Peterborough United signing Rhys Bennett insists Steve Evans and Paul Raynor is the perfect management team for him.

Bennett (26) has followed Evans and Raynor from Mansfield Town. The centre-back said the decision to move to the ABAX Stadium was a ‘no brainer’ once he weighed up his options at the end of last season. His Mansfield contract expires at the end of June so no transfer fee is involved.

Rhys Bennett after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I sat down with my agent at the end of the season and he had a lost of clubs interested in me,” Bennett stated. “But once I saw Peterborough were on the list it was an easy decision to make. A no-brainer really.

“They got the best out of me at Mansfield and I am sure they will get the best out of me again. They set Mansfield up really well and I enjoyed my time there with them. Their partnership works best for me.

“I have played about 75 games at League One level so I have experience of the standard. I’m abitious like every other player to play at the highest standard possible and I’m confident I can fulfil those ambitions here. Promotion to the Championship is everyone’s aim.

“I’m happy to just be on a football pitch playing, but centre-back is my primary position. I know what’s expected of me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bennett started his career at Bolton, but didn’t make a senior appearance. After a loan spell in Scottish football with Falkirk, Bennett had a 129-game career at Rochdale before joining Mansfield in 2016. He played 97 times for Mansfield scoring four goals.

Bennett has also played as a right-back and a holding midfielder.