INTERVIEW: New Peterborough United signing wants to test himself in League One after a spell in the Scottish Premier League

New right-back Jason Naismith has moved from the Scottish Premier League to League One to test himself.

Naismith played for Ross County in his native Scotland last season. His team were relegated last season, but Naismith was still rated as one of the best full-backs in the competition.

Jason Naismith (left) in action for Ross Countt.

The 23 year-old is known for his dynamic attacking play as well as some robust defending. Posh director of football reckons he will be the best right-back in the club’s history.

“This is the right challenge at the right time for me,” Naismith said. “I enjoyed playing for Ross County. They are a great club, but this will be a good move for me. I wanted to test myself in English football. That was a big factor in my move.

“I had some great experiences in Scottish football. You just have to soak it all up when you play at a stadium like Ibrox, but I’m looking forward to playing at different grounds like Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, and of course at Peterborough.

“I like the stadium here. It looks old fashioned, but it also looks the sort of place which will generate a great atmosphere.

“I do like to get forward, but first and foremost I’m a defender.

“I spoke several times with the manager and he impressed me. He’s had success at this level so I’m looking forward to a successful season.

“It was a stressful time building up to the move. I had a five hour drive down here, but to be honest I’d have travelled twice as far to move here. I’m just glad it’s all done now and I can crack on with the football.”

Naismith has made 174 appearances in Scottish football, starting out with St Mirren, and moving on loan to Morton and Cowdenbeath on loan before transferring to Ross County in January 2017.

Naismith’s manager at St Mirren Jack Ross is now in charge at League One rivals Sunderland. The title favourites failed with a late bid to prise Naismith away from Posh. Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen were also interested in Naismith.