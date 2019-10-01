Here's how Peterborough United rank among the DIRTIEST sides in League One so far this season
Ah, the beautiful game. Football has progressed dramatically over past few years, with false nines, overlapping centre-backs and even some 'Gegenpressing' continuing to revolutionise the game. However, football is very much a contact sport, and there's already been a wealth of yellow and red cards shown in League One so far this season.
Crunching tackles, wild challenges and cynical fouls will always be a part of the game, and referees have not been holding back with their punishments. Here's how Peterborough United fair in League One's 'fair play' table so far this season, ranked from worst to best team discipline. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Posh rank among the dirtiest sides in the division...
1. Oxford United - 116 Disciplinary Points
Yellow cards: 29. Red cards: 0. Worst offender: Jamie Mackie.