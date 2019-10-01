Here's how Peterborough United rank among the DIRTIEST sides in League One so far this season

Crunching tackles, wild challenges and cynical fouls will always be a part of the game, and referees have not been holding back with their punishments. Here's how Peterborough United fair in League One's 'fair play' table so far this season, ranked from worst to best team discipline. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Posh rank among the dirtiest sides in the division...

1. Oxford United - 116 Disciplinary Points Yellow cards: 29. Red cards: 0. Worst offender: Jamie Mackie.

2. Tranmere Rovers - 110 Disciplinary Points Yellow cards: 19. Red cards: 3. Worst offender: Oliver Banks.

3. Accrington Stanley - 104 Disciplinary Points Yellow cards: 18. Red cards: 3. Worst offender: Seamus Conneely

4. Sunderland - 102 Disciplinary Points Yellow cards: 23. Red cards: 2. Worst offender: Max Power

