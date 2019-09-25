Here's how EVERY player Peterborough United sold or loaned over the summer is faring so far this season
Peterborough United had a busy summer transfer window, with a number of players joining the club, as well as a host of footballers leaving either on permanent deals or season-long loan spells to pursue fresh challenges.
Here's a look at how every player to leave London Road is getting on so far this season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the players are faring at their new clubs.
1. Matt Godden - Coventry City - Sold
Snapped up off the back of a stellar 2018/19 campaign with the Posh, Godden is now plying his trade for the Sky Blues. He's scored three goals in eight, and has been one of his side's best players.
The centre-back ended three years with Peterborough upon his contract expiry at the end of last season. He's played six times for the Tigers this season, and scored in a cup match against Tranmere Rovers.