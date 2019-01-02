Fry urges Cardiff City not to break Lee Tomlin’s heart

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claims Lee Tomlin will be ‘broken-hearted’ if Cardiff City block his return to London Road.

Tomlin has been training with Posh for close to a month with a view to joining on loan until the end of the season.

But, according to Fry, the situation has become ‘political’ on Cardiff’s part. The Premier League club are involved in a contractual wrangle with the 29 year-old playmaker.

Fry, who believes three new players could arrive at Posh before Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough, said: “Lee only wants to play for Posh. He wants to enjoy his football again. It’s not about money which is true as we won’t be paying anywhere near what he is getting at Cardiff.

“He’s trained well for us. He is getting fitter and he wants to be loved again. He’s having some personal issues and he wants to get away from Cardiff and start afresh.

“I am waiting for a call from Cardiff to get this deal done and I hope it happens for our sake and for Lee’s sake. He would be broken-hearted if it didn’t happen.

“What a player he would be for us if he’s anywhere near his best, but we are also trying to get other players in, preferably ones who aren’t cup-tied.

“There could be three here by the weekend and all would be ready to play at Middlesbrough if required.”

Tomlin was originally signed by Posh from Rushden & Diamonds in August 2010 and helped the club to promotion from League One that season, scoring 11 goals.

He went on to make 156 appearances for Posh, scoring 43 goals including a hat-trick in a 7-1 Championship win over Ipswich.

New players have to sign before noon on Friday to be eligible to play in the FA Cup this weekend.

Fry will ask for a personal hearing at the FA to answer charges of betting on football.