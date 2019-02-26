Former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is second favourite to take over at Bradford City

Former Peterborough United boss Steve Evans is 4/1 joint second favourite to become the next manager at League One rivals Bradford City.

David Hopkin quit as Bantams boss yesterday (February 25) leaving the club seeking a fifth manager in just 13 months.

Bradford are next-to-bottom in League One, but just three points from safety. Posh travel to Valley Parade on Saturday, March 9 and what a prospect thatg would be if Evans and his faithful sidekick Paul Raynor were in the opposition dugout.

Evans appears to have thrown his hat into the ring already. He spoke to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus yesterday.

Evans said: “They need someone who’s going to fight for them and play how Bradford City were famous for.

“When I look back at my time at Rotherham playing against Bradford, you knew what you were getting with Phil (Parkinson) and Steve Parkin. Teams would go toe-to-toe.

“Bradford are a massive club and totally under-performing. If they end up in League Two, it’s just a travesty.

“There is no doubt that whoever did the recruitment back in the summer might not have got everything right but there are a lot of good players.

“I’ve been gobsmacked week upon week. There are results that surprise and all season that’s been the case with Bradford.

“I look at the quality of players they put on the pitch and I’m very surprised as to why that team is not winning games.

“When you look at the top teams in League One, Bradford City should be in that group. I said that to David when we played them and he spoke in glowing terms about the club as well.”

Evans has never lost a game to Bradford City in his managerioal career. Posh knocked Bradford out of the FA Cup this season on penalties.

Evans was sacked by Posh after a 0-0 draw against Charlton on January 26 left the club sixth in League One. Posh were only out of the top six for one week during Evans’ reign.

No official reason has been given for his departure leading to claims of a personality clash with chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Bradford City next manager odds with Sky Bet: 5/2 Phil Parkinson, 4/1 Steve Evans, Gary Bowyer, 6/1 Martin DRury, Paul Hurst, Mark Bower, 10/1 Michael Flynn