Fine Matt finish led to a man-of-the-match performance for Peterborough United striker

Newstriker Matt Godden made an instant impact as Peterborough United opened the 2018-19 season with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium today (August 4).

Godden scored in the first-minute and kept his form up so well he was the Peterborough Telegraph’s choice as man-of-the-match.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli under pressure from Bristol Rovers defender Tony Craig. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com..

Other strong candidates were left-back Colin Daniel, centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, and central midfielders Mark O’Hara and Adam Woodyard.

Match ratings key: 10=Perfection, 9=outstanding, 8=very good, 7=good, 6=average, 5=poor, 4=stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Very little to do until the last couple of minutes when he made a couple of fine saves. Looks the sort who should command his penalty area 6

Jason Naismith: A powerful, well-built right-back who loved to join the Posh attacks. Terrific first-minute cross led to the opening goal and defended stoutly in the second-half 6.5

Posh striker Jason Cummings chases the ball in the game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com..

Colin Daniel: Wonderful cross created the second Posh goal and he linked up well with winger Dembele in the opening quarter before concentrating on his defensive duties. He was strong enough without stopping too many crosses coming into the area 7

Rhys Bennett: Clearly a very good athlete, but will have more physical tests than he received today from a weak forward line. Took a couple of unnecessary chances with the ball at his feet to the obvious irritation of his manager 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: He made defending look easy today. Dominant in the air and made one superb block when Rovers looked set to score at the start of the second-half 7

Alex Woodyard: Never stopped running, never stopped tracking back despite the stifling conditions. Looks a real find and an ideal skipper 7.5

Mark O’Hara: Scored with an outstanding header and he carries a big threat when he advances into the opposition penalty area. Getting back into position when out of possession proved somewhat harder, but he kept going as a remarkable set of running figures apparently proved. Certainly an encouraging start 7

Joe Ward: Started slowly, but he enjoyed some decent moments on the ball. Needs to look forwards more often as one suspects the passing ability is there 6

Siriki Dembele: A crowd-pleasing first half an hour when his pace and trickery caused problems. Played a key part in the second goal. Faded, but promising 6.5

Matt Godden: What a start to his Posh career with a fine headed goal in the first minute and his movement, aerial ability and energy caused anxious moments in the visiting defence. A similar start to life at Posh to Jack Marriott 8

Jason Cummings: Put a good shift in and made good runs that weren’t always spotted by team-mates. His partnership with Godden is a work in progress, but they look like two lively strikers for League One 6.5

Substitutes

Callum Cooke: (for Cummings, 61 mins).

Louis Reed: (for Dembele, 81 mins).

Mathew Stevens: (for Godden, 86 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Josh Yorwerth: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).