Fergie says Peterborough United’s challenge hasn’t changed despite a shock defeat for League One play-off rivals and get your Walsall tickets early to avoid a price rise

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists his team’s challenge hasn’t changed despite a shock home defeat for League One play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers last night (April 23).

Ferguson is still aiming for three wins from the final three League One matches at Walsall this Saturday (April 27), Portsmouth (April 30) and at home to Burton (May 4).

Doncaster lost for the first time at home since October last night when lowly Accrington Stanley left the Keepmoat Stadium with a 2-1 win, a result which suggests the pressure might be starting to tell on Grant McCann’s side.

Doncaster are still warm favourites to claim the final play-off slot. They hold a three point advantage over Posh and have a seven-goal advantage in terms of goal difference. Posh have a game in hand.

Doncaster’s last two games are away at in-form Oxford and at home to play-off contenders Coventry City.

Ferguson said: “At this stage of the season, you get a lot of funny results. Last night’s result was a bit of a surprise given where the teams were in the league table, but there will be more twists and turns.

“We have three games remaining and our challenge hasn’t changed. We need to win those games. We just have to concentrate on Saturday for now. It is a huge game for us and one we are looking forward to.”

Posh are still monitoring the fitness of centre-back Ryan Tafazolli who missed both Easter games. Joe Ward is expected to be involved at Walsall after missing the Good Friday draw at Fleetwood for personal reasons.

Posh have so far sold 350 of their initial allocation of 1,000 tickets for the game at Walsall.

Tickets are priced at £20.50 for adults, £15.50 for over 60s & under 18s with family tickets priced at £22.50 (one adult & one under 18). Prices increase by £2 on match day.

