Fergie is refreshed and raring to bring success to Peterborough United again

A rejuvenated Darren Ferguson is ready to deliver the fourth Peterborough United promotion of his career.

Ferguson replaced sacked Posh manager Steve Evans in a dramatic couple of hours at the ABAX Stadium last night (January 26).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson in 2010.

The new boss starts his third spell in charge of Posh with a League One game at lowly Bristol Rovers on Tuesday (January 29). He inherits a side in sixth place, the final League One play-off spot.

Ferguson, who has not worked since leaving League One rivals Doncaster Rovers in the summer, won back to back promotions from League Two to the Championship in his first stint as Posh boss between 2007-2009.

He returned to win promotion from League One through the play-offs in 2011 after taking over from Gary Johnson as manager in similar circumstances to now. He left Posh again in February 2015.

Ferguson has twice been sacked by chairman Darragh MacAnthony, but the bond between the pair remains strong. Ferguson (46) has initially signed a short-term contract until the end of the season and he will be assisted on the training ground by former Posh player and coach Gavin Strachan.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony after the former's return to the club in 2011.

“I was surprised the chairman asked the question again,” Ferguson stated in an interview with the club’s media team. “But I was delighted to accept his offer.

“I know the club well which is why I was asked to come back again and it’s exciting to be in a situation where promotion is very possible with 17 games to go.

“Promotion is the aim. We’ve done it before at this club and I will give it my all until the end of the season. I will put everything I have into the club for the next three months.

“I have a style of play which I will impress on the players. I watched a game recently as it’s still my local club and there are some good players here. Lee Tomlin and Marcus Maddison know my methods well and getting Tomlin back is massive. He’s way above League One level.

“I have a bond with this club and there is great respect between me and the chairman. When we’ve parted company before it’s been justified. The first time was a long time ago and we’ve both learnt from that, while the relegation from Crystal Palace and the play-off defeat to Orient took a lot out of both of us.

“I feel fresh now though. After leaving Doncaster I knew I wanted a break from the game until at least January. I feel good, although just because we’ve won promotion here before doesn’t mean we will automatically do so again.

“We wre in a good position, but the results haven’t been great recently. I’d rather have had a free week with the players, but we now need to hit the ground running.

“Gavin Strachan is excellent on the training field, We work well together. The players will get all the help they need.”

Posh are sixth despite a run of just three wins in 13 League One games since October 27.