Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle stars and League One veterans: seven free agents Peterborough could sign

Peterborough boss Steve Evans might not be quite done with his transfer business just yet.

While the transfer window slammed shut on August 9, Evans may still be able to bring some fresh faces into the Abax Stadium.

Posh can sign free agents up until the end of the month, handing their manager a welcome boost in his recruitment plans.

And Evans could well unearth some hidden gems, with a number of experienced and talented players available and searching for clubs.

So who might be interesting Peterborough? Here’s seven free agents that the club could sign:

ADAM HAMMILL

A former Liverpool youngster, Hammill spent last season with Barnsley where he was powerless to prevent the Tykes from dropping out of the Championship.

He did, however, help the Tykes to win promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2015/16 as he caught the eye with some dazzling displays.

Hammill, who previously represented England at under-21 level, has enjoyed something of a nomadic career so far and has struggled to find a permanent home after a string of loan spells.

Now 30, Hammill is is an extremely effective wide player.

His pace, strength and fine delivery could prove a fine asset for Posh - and his experience of League One could prove advantageous.

MILAN LALKOVIC

Released by Portsmouth earlier this year, Lalkovic has proven his worth as a League One player.

Another winger, although equally as effective playing just behind the strikers, the Slovakian has excelled in the third tier with both Walsall and Portsmouth.

His experience at Chelsea as a youngster means he has a fine grounding in the game and his pace - coupled with fine finishing - makes him a threat in front of goal.

The winger might be keen on a move abroad, having previously played in Portugal and Holland, but could be one worth monitoring.

LLOYD DYER

Another winger, Dyer is a free agent having turned down a new deal at recently-relegated Burton.

The 35-year-old’s ambitions may lie in the Championship, but an ambitious League One side such as Peterborough may well prove an interesting proposition.

Quick, direct and with a fine end product, Dyer would undoubtedly prove a handful for defences and has a proven record of finding the net.

His age may put some managers off, but the wideman has plenty of offer.

MATT MILLS

Formerly of Manchester City, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - among others - the centre back was released by Barnsley at the end of last season.

Mills’ career has mostly been spent in the Championship, and indeed there is thought to be interest in his services from that level.

Such experience at a higher level could help Posh push on and - even if he isn’t a regular starter - the 32-year-old could prove a positive character to have around the dressing room.

That’s not to say that Mills is finished on the pitch however, with his strength, aggression and ability to read the game making him a fine defensive option.

JEM KARACAN

Adam King’s early return to Swansea could see Evans dip into the market for another midfielder - and Karacan could fit the bill.

Spells at Reading and Bolton - with whom he gained promotion from League One - have given Karacan bags of experience.

The Turkish midfielder was expected to sign for Oxford over the summer but turned down the offers presented by the U’s.

He seems open to a League One move, however, and could provide some experience in the middle of the park.

CURTIS GOOD

A younger alternative to some of the other options listed here, Good parted ways with Newcastle United at the end of last season.

He has enjoyed loan spells at this level before with Bradford City and has international experience with Australia.

Composed in possession and effective in the air, Good has all the assets to become a top class centre back.

All he needs now is a run of games.

ROHAN INCE

A youngster at Chelsea, Ince most recently spent time with Brighton & Hove Albion before leaving the Seagulls this summer.

Having spent time on loan at Bury last season - where he impressed - Ince has a good understanding of the third tier.

Defensively he provides plenty of cover to the back four while his athleticism allows him to join in attacking moves too.

He spent time on trial with Charlton this summer, but there’s the potential for another club to swoop for his services.