Cummings shines in Peterborough United reserve team defeat

Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings could be in line for a first team recall after impressing for the reserves in their 3-1 defeat at Rotherham today (November 6)

Cummings opened the scoring with a classy finish from right-back Darren Lyon’s cross in the 10th minute of a Central League Cup tie.

He was denied further goals by a fine save and a strong defensive block as Posh pushed for an equaliser after falling 2-1 behind midway through the first-half. Rotherham completed the scoring in the final minute after forcing a couple of fine saves from Posh ‘keeper Conor O’Malley.

“Jason looked very sharp,” Posh first-team boss Steve Evans stated. “He scored a great goal.

“The team played well against a very strong Rotherham side. A draw would have been a fair result.”

Cummings is on loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 23 year-old started his Posh career in fine style scoring six goals in his first six appearances.

But his only goal since scoring in a 5-1 League One win at Plymouth on August 25 arrived in a 2-2 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Brighton.

Evans and his first-team squad are expected to watch tonight’s second round FA Youth Cup tie between Posh and Luton at the ABAX Stadium (7pm kick off).

Posh travel to National League Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 10).