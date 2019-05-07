Craig of Oundle impresses for Cambridgeshire, Barnack start Rutland title defence with a win against nine men. Castor collapse, King’s Keys rule, openers at Wisbech and Market Deeping carry their bats

Cambridgeshire won one and lost one of their Unicorns T20 games against Hertfordshire at Bretton Gate (May 5)

Oundle Town’s left-arm spinner Harrison Craig impressed by taking four wickets in the two matches, the first of which was lost by eight wickets.

Mohammed Hammad struck 58 not out for Barnack at Oundle.

Cambs won the second game by 41 runs after dismissing Herts for 106. Craig, his brother Conor, Rob Sayer and Sam Rippington all took two wickets in that game.

Cambs travel to Woolpit CC to take on Suffolk in two T20 ties this Sunday (May 12).

Barnack opened the defence of their Rutland Division One title with a predictably comfortable seven-wicket win at nine-man Oundle. Liam Fresen (60) batted well in Oundle’s 204 before Mohammed Hammad (58no) and Ajaz Akhtar (51) dominated Barnack’s reply.

Castor were shot out for just 40 to complete a 92-run reverse at home to Grantham, but King’s Keys beat March by three wickets after a fine all-round team performance.

Openers Danny Haynes and Kieran Judd both carried their bats the match between Wisbech and Market Deeping. Haynes made 132 in a Wisbech total of 243-7, while Judd hit 86 of Deeping’s 188.

RESULTS

Sunday May 5

UNICORNS T20

CAMBRIDGESHIRE lost to HERTFORDSHIRE by 8 wkts

Cambs 99 (G. Guest 31).

Hertfordshire 103-2 (H. Craig 2-25).

CAMBRIDGESHIRE beat HERTFORDSHIRE by 41 runs

Cambs 147-4 (W. Hussain 60, C. Guest 32no, E. Ballard 22).

Hertfordshire 106 (S. Rippington 2-14, R. Sayer 2-22, H. Craig 2-22, C. Craig 2-27).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Castor lost to Grantham by 92 runs

Grantham 152 (J. Dobson 84, R. Porter 4-35, A. Steels 3-43).

Castor 40 (J. Nyumbu 6-18).

King’s Keys beat March by 3 wkts

March 170-9 (S. Akhter 32, A. Oldham 28, R. Rajaguru 25, W. Javed 2-13, Z. Abbas 2-15, J. Ghani 2-37).

King’s Keys 173-7 (T. Hussain 33, M. Raheel 30, S. Ali 21, S. Rajaguru 3-23).

Oundle lost to Barnack by 7 wkts

Oundle 204 (L. Fresen 60, G. Bolsover 47, P. Patel 33no, A. Majeed 3-35, M. Hammad 2-41, A. Akhtar 2-60).

Barnack 206-3 (M. Hammad 58no, A. Akhtar 51, A, Butt 38, T. Ahmed 20,

Wisbech beat Market Deeping by 55 runs

Wisbech 243-7 (D. Haynes 132no, W. Gowler 51, S. Perera 4-27).

Market Deeping 188 (K. Judd 86no, W. Gowler 5-21, J. Dunning 3-43).