BREAKING NEWS: Scottish club chasing Peterborough United pair, lots of offers for transfer-listed players

Scottish Premier League runners-up Aberdeen are leading the chase for transfer-listed Posh pair Jack Baldwin and Chris Forrester, according to Posh director of football Barry Fry.

Posh want transfer fees for both, but their valuations have yet to be met.

Chris Forrester is wanted by Aberdeen.

Posh now have 14 players available for transfer and that doesn’t include free-scoring striker Jack Marriott who is expected to be sold.

Fry has also received offers for strikers Junior Morias and Ricky Miller, defender Alex Penny and midfielders Michael Doughty and Anthony Grant.

Bids from League Two clubs for Morias and Penny have been rejected, while Fry is currently discussing a compensation package for youngster Andrea Borg with an unnamed club.

“Aberdeen want Jack and Chris, but I’m not sure they will be able to afford them,” Fry stated. “There are other clubs after them both as well.

There is plenty of transfer interest in Posh midfielder Michael Doughty.

“There are four clubs chasing Miller and a couple after Michael Doughty, while I’ve turned down offers for Morias and Penny. I expect those clubs to return.

“One club has actually enquired about four of our transfer listed players so hopefully there will be some movement soon. Several clubs have already shown an interest in Anthony Grant, but surprisingly no-one has come in for Steven Taylor yet.”

Midfielders Adil Nabi, Brad Inman and Jermaine Anderson are also available for transfer along with young forward Morgan Penfold.

Young players Idris Kanu, Josh Tibbetts, Lewis Freestone, Matty Stevens and Sam Cartwright are expected to leave Posh on loan.