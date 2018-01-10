BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United swoop to sign a winger

Peterborough United have made their first signing of the January transfer window with the capture of Woking winger Joe Ward.

The 22 year-old, who scored against Posh in an FA Cup second round tie in December, has signed a three year contract. The transfer fee will remain undisclosed.

Ward has scored seven goals in total this season. He has previously played for Chelmsford, Lincoln and Brighton.

Ward brings competition to regular first team wingers Marcus Maddison and Danny Lloyd. Star wideman Gwion Edwards is currently sidelined by an ankle injury.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “It’s a great signing for us. He brings pace and energy and can go past players both ways.

“Joe scores goals and was excellent against us in the FA Cup. I’ve been keeping an eye on him for a year and I’m delighted to get him on board. It’s taken a while to go through because Woking weren’t keen on selling him.

“The boy was keen though. He’s already been checking on places to live with his girlfriend.

“With Gwion injured we are short in wide areas, but even if Gwion was fit I would have signed Joe.

“He is coming here to push Danny and Marcus, as well as others as he can also play as a number 10.”

Ward is delighted to have joined a club with a fine reputation for developing talent from non-league football.

Ward said: “When I heard about the interest from Peterborough, I was keen to sign. I have got good people around me, they have been great in getting the deal done and I cannot wait to get started. Peterborough are a side that like to attack and that suits me.

“I watched the game in the Checkatrade Trophy last night (January 9) and obviously I played against the club in the FA Cup so I know about them. It is a good opportunity for me and I am looking forward to it.”

Ward will be available for Saturday’s (January 13) League One trip to promotion favourites Wigan Athletic.