BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign a midfielder with a double-figure goals target

Peterborough United have today (July 30) signed Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke for an undisclosed fee.

Cooke (21) has signed a two-year deal.The England Under 16, 17 & 18 international played against Posh when on loan at Blackpool last season.

Posh boss Steve Evans was pleased to get the deal over the line. “We have signed a good player. I know him very well from a playing perspective. He was impressive when I saw him at Middlesbrough and I followed his career when he moved on-loan to Crewe Alexandra. He was outstanding during that loan spell.

“He then went to Blackpool and before they signed additional players, he was a regular in the starting line-up and he was superb playing against Posh at the ABAX Stadium. “He has been playing and training regularly and he will be added to the first team group for Saturday’s opening league game against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium,”

Cooke, who played with George Cooper at Crewe and Colin Daniel at Blackpool, believes the time is right for the next chapter in his career. “It is a big move because it is a long way to move geographically, but I felt it was the right time. I have done my research on the club and the manager has outlined his plans.

“The lads have been really welcoming. They are a good group and hopefully we can achieve our aims. I am an attack-minded midfield player, I want to get forward and create and score goals. My target is double figures in terms of goals and I feel I can achieve that.”

Posh have now signed five central midfielders this summer, but one of them, Adam King is currently injured.