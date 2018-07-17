BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United complete the signing of a ‘special talent’

Peterborough United have tonight (July 17) signed exciting young forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts from Manchester City.

The 20 year-old, who is comfortable on the wing or as a striker, has signed a three-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. Buckley-Ricketts is the ‘special talent’ who held talks with Posh boss Steve Evans at the weekend.

Buckley-Ricketts didn’t make a senior appearance for City, but has played for England at Under 18, under 19 and under 20 level. He helped England win the European Under 19 Championships in Georgia last year.

Buckley-Ricketts spent the first half of last season on loan at Dutch team FC Twente before joining League One side Oxford on loan in January, He played nine times for the Us without scoring.

After joining the City Academy as a 13-year-old, Buckley-Ricketts impressed through the age groups and was offered a two year scholarship at the Club in July 2014.

The City website reads: ‘With a strength that belies his slight frame, the forward can hold the ball up well and his pace made him a valuable asset at both U18 and EDS level.

‘He has also proved an eye for goal in whatever position he plays – Isaac made his debut in a City shirt at right back against Sunderland, when he scored his first goal for the club.’

Buckley-Rickett sis expected to make his Posh debut in tomorrow morning’s friendly CS Maritimo in Portugal (July 18, 10am kick off).