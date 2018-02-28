BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United appoint a multi-promotion winning new manager

Steve Evans has today (February 28) been confirmed as the manager of Peterborough United.

The 55 year-old resigned as manager of League Two side Mansfield yesterday to take the reins at his local club.

New Posh manager Steve Evans (right) and his assistant Paul Raynor at the ABAX Stadium last night.

Evans is a multi-promotion winning manager, tasting success at Boston United, Crawley Town and Rotherham United.

He also managed Leeds United briefly before taking over at Mansfield in November, 2016.

Evans steered Boston and Crawley into the Football League and took Rotherham from League Two to the Championship in successive seasons.

He left Mansfield with the Stags challenging for automatic promotion. He takes over a Posh side eighth in League One and just three points from the play-off places following a 2-1 win over Walsall at the ABAX Stadium last night, the first game since the weekend sacking of Grant McCann.

Steve Evans when managing Crawley Town.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “The football club, its staff, Academy and first team players need an experienced promotion winner as first team manager to take us forward for the immediate future.

“As soon as somebody of the calibre of Steve Evans called to register their interest in the vacant position, there was no time to waste and I made the phone call, potential terms were discussed and we are now in a position to announce Steve as our manager.

“He is a serial promotion winner, including promotion from League One, has managed multiple clubs in the Championship and has an incredible reputation for getting the best out of his players with a never say die attitude and will to win. We are delighted to have both Steve and his assistant Paul Raynor on board for what we hope will be a fruitful, productive and successful long-term partnership for many years to come.”

Evans moved to the Peterborough area 25 years ago with his first managerial post at Peterborough League side Gedney Hill.

Steve Evans is happy during his Crawley Town days.

He moved onto manager Stamford in 1994 and steered them to the United Counties Premier Division title.

Evans is a Posh fan. He has watched some of the club’s biggest games from the terraces.

