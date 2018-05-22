BREAKING NEWS: Midfielder leaves Peterborough United

Have your say

Midfielder Michael Doughty has left Peterborough United by mutual consent,

The 25 year-old was placed on the transfer list by Steve Evans after just one season at the ABAX Stadium.

Doughty was signed by previous boss Grant McCann on a free transfer from QPR last summer, but endured a disappointing campaign.

Doughty scored just two goals in 42 appearances, 35 of which were starts.

His contract was cancelled by mutual consent today (May 22) as Doughty believes it will make it easier for him to find a new club.