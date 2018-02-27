BREAKING NEWS: Evans quits Mansfield so is he set to take charge at Peterborough United?

Steve Evans, the favourite to become the next manager of Peterborough United, dramatically quit his current job at League Two promotion challengers Mansfield Town tonight (February 27).

Evans, who lives in Wansford, near Peterborough, has been backed constantly to take over at the ABAX Stadium since the sacking of Grant McCann on Sunday evening.

He was quoted at 1/12 on SkyBet to become the next Posh boss soon after Mansfield announced he and his assistant Paul Rayner had resigned their posts with the Stags.

If Evans did take over it would fulfil a lifetime dream for a man who has supported Posh since moving into the area 30 years ago.

Evans is a multiple promotion winner with Boston United, Crawley Town and Rotherham United. He also managed Leeds before taking over at Mansfield midway through last season.

Posh have yet to comment on the possibility of Evans taking charge at the ABAX.

Posh host Walsall in a League One match tonight under the care of caretaker-manager David Oldfield.