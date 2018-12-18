BREAKING: Lee Tomlin is back at Peterborough United

Peterborough United fans have today (December 18) received an early Christmas present with the return of talented forward Lee Tomlin to the club.

Posh have agreed to take Tomlin on loan from Premier League club Cardiff City from January 1 until the end of the season. He trained with the first-team today and will stay with the club while he works his way towards match fitness. Tomlin has not played a single competitive game this season.

Lee Tomlin in action for Posh.

“What a Christmas present for us all,” Posh boss Steve Evans enthused. “Lee was a great player for Peterborough United and he went to play well for other clubs at Championship level.

“We have today reached an agreement with Cardiff to take him on loan until the end of the season as soon as the transfer window opens.

“We will need to work on his match fitness, but he looked in great shape physically today and some of the things he did in training suggests he will be a great signing for us.

“I cannot thank the chairman enough for making this happen. His support for me has been incredible since the day I walked in the door and this is a massive statement from him.”

Tomlin was signed by Posh from Rushden & Diamonds in August 2010 and helped the club to promotion from League One that season, scoring 11 goals.

He went on to make 156 appearances for Posh, scoring 43 goals including a hat-trick in a 7-1 Championship win over Ipswich.

The 29 year-old suffered from poor discipline at Posh at times, but he was a hugely talented ball player with great vision and a terrific passing range.

Tomlin moved to Middlesbrough from Posh in 2014 and has since played for Bournemouth, Bristol City and Cardiff City moving three times for transfer fees between £2.25 million and £3.5 million.

He spent a successful period on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season, but he is not part of Cardiff’s plans for their current Premier League campaign.