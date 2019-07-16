Boyd watches on as Eisa penalty rescues a draw for Peterborough United at Stevenage

Peterborough United’s latest signing made an eagerly-anticipated appearance at one of his old stamping grounds tonight (July 16), but only to watch the 1-1 friendly draw at Stevenage.

George Boyd, whose return to Posh has caused a tidal wave of interest, watched on as record signing Mo Eisa rescued a draw with a 71st-minute penalty at the home of League Two opposition.

Jason Naismith challenges for a header. Photo: Joe Dent

It was a third goal of pre-season for Eisa who converted calmly from the spot after Stevenage goalkeeper Paul Farman had felled impresive Posh youngster Harrison Burrows.

Posh fielded two different teams again, one for an hour and another for 30 minutes. The first, first XI went down 1-0 while the second, first XI won their half hour thanks to Eisa’s spot kick.

Siriki Dembele tested Farman inside the opening few minutes with a good effort from long-range as Posh tried to impose themselves on the contest in the opening exchanges.

However, it was the home side who opened the scoring on 15 minutes as Emmanuel Sonupe took advantage of some defensive hesitation to swwp the ball into the corner of Conor O’malley’s net.

Matt Godden was a whisker away from levelling the scores against his old club on 20 minutes after a fine cross-field pass from Niall Mason, but a left-foot volley narrowly clear the crossbar.

Mason saw a header go inches wide from a corner kick on 27 minutes, moments after Dembele had seen two efforts blocked after superb runs.

Idris Kanu made a lively start to the second half, beating his full-back on a number of occasions and on 52 minutes he tested Farman after cutting inside onto his left-foot.

After an entire team change, Burrows was a whisker away from his second goal in pre-season as his 20-yard drive was deflected just wide of the far post. Danny Newton wasn’t far away from doubling the lead at the other end, but he dragged his left-foot shot wide after good work from Sonupe.

George Cooper’s corner picked out Ivan Toney on 69 minutes, but the front man couldn’t keep his header down under severe pressure, but Eisa dragged Posh level two minutes later.

Cooper was denied by keeper Farman on 78 minutes after an excellent passage of play from Posh which began from Mark O’Hara.

Stevenage, who fielded former Posh player Tyler Denton from the start at left-back, rarely threatened, but Posh ‘keeper Christy Pym did well to deny one of the Stevenage trialists with his legs on 82 minutes before keeping out another rasping drive from distance.

Posh remain unbeaten in friendlies, but lost their perfect winning record. They travel to National League side Barnet for a friendly on Saturday (July 20).

Posh: (first hour): O’Malley, Mason, Naismith, Bennett, Butler, Woodyard, Barker, Kanu, Dembele, Tasdemir, Godden.

Posh (last 30 minutes): Pym, Kent, Beevers, Burrows, Blake-Tracy, O’Hara, Reed, Cooper, Ward, Toney, Eisa.