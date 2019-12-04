Boss Ferguson delighted with Peterborough United performance despite shootout defeat

Boss Darren Ferguson was delighted with his team's performance despite Peterborough United crashing out of the Leasing.com Trophy with a penalty shootout defeat to Sky Bet League One rivals Ipswich Town.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with the Tractor Boys then going on to win 6-5 on spot-kicks, with Siriki Dembele and Frankie Kent them men to see their efforts saved by visting goalkeeper Adam Przybek.

Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh in normal time

Posh were the dominant side in normal time, and created plenty of opportunties in an enterprising display, but they couldn't force a winner.

"It was a very, very good performance, and a performance that deserved to win the game, but unfortunately we just couldn't get that second goal," said Ferguson.

"We started the game very well, our shape caused them lots of problems, and we were really getting on top when we lost a soft goal.

"Ricky then got us back in it, and in the second half we were the dominant team but just couldn't get the winning goal.

"You then go to penalties which are a bit of a lottery, and you just hope for a bit of luck, but unfortunately on the night we didn't get it.

"There were a lot of things I was pleased with.

"I thought the players were really impressive, and when there's not one that didn't play well or above average, then as a manager you have to come away pleased.

"We were the better team on the night, but sometimes on the night that is not enough."

Ferguson surprised everybody by switching from Posh's normal diamond formation to a three at the back with wing-backs, and he felt it worked really well.

"The key was it suited the players, and that is why I picked that formation," said the United boss.

"It's a formation I do like, and the players deserve a lot of credit.

"They worked on it on Tuesday and it suited what we wanted to do on and off the ball, the playes played it very well, and it caused Ipswich a lot of problems."