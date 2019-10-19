ALAN SWANN’S player ratings from Peterborough United’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Gillingham
Peterborough United’s understrength side had to dig deep to grind out victory at the Priestfield Stadium today (October 19).
Joe Ward celebrated his return to the side with a stunning goal and Mo Eisa grabbed his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot.
1. Christy Pym: 7
Made a vital block in the first minute and handled everything else that came his way safely.
2. Joe Ward: 8
A surprise inclusion at right-back and he performed well, capped by a stunning strike to open the scoring. Played positively throughout.
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7
Another solid, compact display even though he spent ''most of the game as a third centre-back. Hardly an error all game.
4. Rhys Bennett: 7
A solid return to action. Won his headers and kept things simple and safe on the deck.
Joe Dent/JMP
