Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United watches the ball go narrowly wide the Shrewsbury goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’S player ratings from Peterborough United’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury as Posh deliver their worst display of the season

Peterborough United delivered their worst attacking performance of the season as they slipped to a second successive away defeat at Shrewsbury last night (November 5).

Posh created nothing of note apart from a second-half penalty which Marcus Maddison missed.

Hardly called into action all night, but when he was he didn't make the best of attempts to keep the ball out of his net.

1. Christy Pym: 6

Impressed during the first-half when defended the back post well and looked aggressive in the tackle and positive on the ball. Faded after the break.

2. Nathan Thompson: 7

Did okay defensively, but he was hardly seen going forward which is supposed to be a strength.

3. Dan Butler:

A surprise selection that didn't come off. One miskick should have handed Shrewsbury the lead and he gave away an unnecessary free-kick which led to the only goal.

4. Rhys Bennett: 5

