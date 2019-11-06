ALAN SWANN’S player ratings from Peterborough United’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury as Posh deliver their worst display of the season
Peterborough United delivered their worst attacking performance of the season as they slipped to a second successive away defeat at Shrewsbury last night (November 5).
Posh created nothing of note apart from a second-half penalty which Marcus Maddison missed.
1. Christy Pym: 6
Hardly called into action all night, but when he was he didn't make the best of attempts to keep the ball out of his net.
2. Nathan Thompson: 7
Impressed during the first-half when defended the back post well and looked aggressive in the tackle and positive on the ball. Faded after the break.
3. Dan Butler:
Did okay defensively, but he was hardly seen going forward which is supposed to be a strength.
4. Rhys Bennett: 5
A surprise selection that didn't come off. One miskick should have handed Shrewsbury the lead and he gave away an unnecessary free-kick which led to the only goal.
