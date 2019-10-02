ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings for the season so far
The top 10 Peterborough United players based on Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann’s player ratings.
Marks are out of 10. Minimum seven marks received. A fuller version is in the October 3 edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.
1. Christy Pym: Av: 6.4 (10th)
Directly responsible for two of 12 League One goals conceded. One penalty save v Ipswich and a decent display at Tranmere. The only player to appear in all 13 competitve matches so far.
2. Louis Reed: Av 6.45 (8th=)
11 appearances and not many below average ones. Change of manager to Darren Ferguson has been a boost for Louis.
3. Mo Eisa: 6.45 (8th=)
Suffering marks-wise for a slow start and the occasional anonymous display. Certainty to finish in the top four I would imagine.
4. NIall Mason: 6.5 (7th)
Consistent after starting poorly (like most of the squad). Susceptible to direct, quick opponents like Jon Taylor at Doncaster and faces a fight to keep Nathan Thompson out of the side.
