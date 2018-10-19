A memorable night at the ABAX Stadium and not just because the Peterborough United Hall of Fame was officially launched.

It was a great night to be a Peterborough United fan (October 18).

Supporters mingled with club legends at the official launch of the Posh Hall of Fame at the ABAX Stadium and were interrupted only to be told the club were on the verge of buying back the ground from Peterborough City Council.

Posh historian Peter Lane with the new Hall of Fame plaque. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That revelation received great applause from a sellout crowd who also enjoyed meeting and greeting some of the 32 legends already inducted to the Hall of Fame.

The four surviving members of the 1960-61 Fourth Division title-winning side Peter McNamee, Jim Walker, Roy Banham and Ray Smith were all present as were three members from the only other Posh side to have won a title. Captain John Cozens, Jeff Lee and Mick Jones represented Noel Cantwell’s 1973-74 Fourth Division champions.

Wembley 1992 heroes Tony Adcock and Noel Luke were present and David Farrell, scorer of the greatest hat-trick in Posh history during another promotion season of 1999-2000, was also in attendance.

Relatives of Hall of Fame inductees who have since passed away were introdced to the crowds. The son of Dennis Emery, the winner of a poll in this newspaper to find the greatest Posh player of all time was there as were Chris Turner’s nephews, George Hair’s sons and the daughter of Andy Donaldson.

Posh Hall of Fame member David Farrell (right) chats to Sam Edwards of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The night was expertly put together by Posh historian Peter Lane and his wife Sandee and compered by popular BBC Cambs match commentator Sam Edwards, the grandson of another Posh great Ron Cooper.

A raffle and auction were held to raise money for the poorly daughter of another Hall of Fame member Trevor Quow.

More pics and words in next week’s Peterborough Telegraph (October 25).

The Hall of Fame can be found near the reception area at the ABAX Stadium. A new plaque was unveiled to commemorate the launch.