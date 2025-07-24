Posh launch new white and grey 'Forever Legacy' third kit

The new Peterborough United third kit is available to buy now

Posh have launched their new third kit for the 2025/26 campaign.

Dubbed ‘a forever legacy’ design, the white shirt is subtly detailed with ‘a deconstructed version of the current Peterborough United crest’ in light grey.

The club crest and sponsor logos are in black, while the shorts and socks are also light grey with the black crest and logos.

The new shirt goes on sale from 10am today (July 24) from the club shop at the West Homes Community Stadium and is also available to order from the Posh Online Store.

The new Peterborough Unoted third kit is available to buy now at the club store or online shop

It is priced £52 for adults, £40 for juniors and a full mini-kit, including shorts and socks, for the younger Posh fans available for £42.

A club statement on the new shirt reads: “A Forever Legacy…

“We’re proud to unveil our brand-new 2025/26 replica third kit, available now in-store at the Posh Store and online at the Posh Online Store.

“This season’s third shirt features a sleek white base, adorned with subtle grey detailing across the front.

The new Peterborough United third kit

“The design showcases a deconstructed version of the current Peterborough United crest, highlighting the winged lions holding the coat of arms shield, which features the iconic crossed keys, a tribute to St Peter, the city’s namesake.

“A grey-trimmed round collar and short sleeves complete the look, with the sleeves incorporating the same front pattern for a cohesive finish.

“The club crest and sponsor logos are rendered in a bold black colourway, adding a striking contrast to the refined design.

“The brand-new shirt is a part of Puma’s RE:FIBRE Program, meaning each shirt is made using at least 95 percent recycled materials from textile waste and other used fabrics, combining innovation with sustainability.

“Our third shirt is available in sizes from small through to 4XL as well as all junior sizes and mini-kits for our younger fans.

“The kit is on sale from 10am today in store at the Weston Homes Stadium and online via the Posh Online Store.

“Adult shirts are priced at £52, while junior shirts are £40 with a full mini kit available for £42 including shorts and socks.

“A big thank you to Mick George, PrinceBuild, Next Level Fibre Optics and Millfield Autoparts for your loyalty and continued support.

“To shop our 2025/26 replica third kit, visit us in store or shop online at the www.theposhonlinestore.com”