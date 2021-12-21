Polonia miss out on being top of the tree at Christmas, perfect Sawtry, Armiger at the double for 10-man Netherton, Stilton into the Hunts Cup semi-finals
Peterborough Polonia missed the chance to move top of Peterborough League Division Two as they were held to a surprise 2-2 draw at Glinton & Northborough.
A big win would have taken the city side above leaders Netherton United Reserves. Karol Narojczyk did his bit with two goals, but goals from Harry Ledger and Ryan Johnson forced a draw for the home side.
The big derby game at this level finished 1-1 between Farcet United and Stanground Sports. Luke Parr scored for Farcet who are fourth with Luca Zirpolo replying for seventh-placed Stanground.
Sawtry have won all 11 games they’ve played in Division Three. Michael Simpson scored twice in a 6-1 win over Park Farm Pumas. Deeping United are second after a comfortable 5-2 win at Leverington Reserves. Ben Catanach and Daryn Whiteman both scored twice.
Whittlesey Athletic A are within a point of Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers following a 6-1 victory over Deeping United Reserves. Metehan Eskikoy hit a hat-trick.
In the Premier Division Hayden Armiger scored twice in Netherton United’s 3-1 win over Leverington, but the city side saw midfielder Kieran Duffy-Weekes sent off after picking up two yellow cards.
Stilton United battled their way into the semi-finals of the Hunts Intermediate Cup with a 5-3 quarter-final win at Bluntisham Rangers. Daniel Clarke, Lee Deane, Ali Nyang, Lewis McManus and Liam Whaley scored the Stilton goals. Warboys and Ramsey were beaten in their quarter-final games. Warboys lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Huntingdon Town Reserves, while Ramsey were soundly beaten 6-0 at Eaton Socon.