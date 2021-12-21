Polonia miss out on being top of the tree at Christmas, perfect Sawtry, Armiger at the double for 10-man Netherton, Stilton into the Hunts Cup semi-finals

Stanground Sports before a 1-1 draw at Farcet, back row, left to right, Chris Challis, Finn Pritchard, Ryan Venters, Luke Bonney, Jake Bedford, Jordan Venters, Pete Simpson, front, Jack Barron, Sam Cross, Luca Zirpolo, Stefan Morrell, Mikey Linskey and Matthew Edgell.

A big win would have taken the city side above leaders Netherton United Reserves. Karol Narojczyk did his bit with two goals, but goals from Harry Ledger and Ryan Johnson forced a draw for the home side.

The big derby game at this level finished 1-1 between Farcet United and Stanground Sports. Luke Parr scored for Farcet who are fourth with Luca Zirpolo replying for seventh-placed Stanground.

Sawtry have won all 11 games they’ve played in Division Three. Michael Simpson scored twice in a 6-1 win over Park Farm Pumas. Deeping United are second after a comfortable 5-2 win at Leverington Reserves. Ben Catanach and Daryn Whiteman both scored twice.

Action from Farcet United v Stanground Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey Athletic A are within a point of Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers following a 6-1 victory over Deeping United Reserves. Metehan Eskikoy hit a hat-trick.

In the Premier Division Hayden Armiger scored twice in Netherton United’s 3-1 win over Leverington, but the city side saw midfielder Kieran Duffy-Weekes sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Stilton United battled their way into the semi-finals of the Hunts Intermediate Cup with a 5-3 quarter-final win at Bluntisham Rangers. Daniel Clarke, Lee Deane, Ali Nyang, Lewis McManus and Liam Whaley scored the Stilton goals. Warboys and Ramsey were beaten in their quarter-final games. Warboys lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Huntingdon Town Reserves, while Ramsey were soundly beaten 6-0 at Eaton Socon.